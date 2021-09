LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — There have been 28 gun-related homicide investigations in Lexington so far this year, according to Lexington Police.

On Saturday, a group called "We Are Survivors" is taking the time to honor those lost to gun violence in Fayette County.

The "Walk a Mile in Our Shoes" event will take place at the historic courthouse on West Main Street in Lexington from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The shoes and portraits of gun violence victims will be displayed on the steps of the courthouse.