Wallace Station celebrates 20 years

MIDWAY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Wallace Station is celebrating 20 years of great food and great company.

Tuesday, July 11 (rain date July 12):

All Day



20 cent Midway Bakery cookies

Outdoor games

Face painting

Operation Lions Drop coloring books and cards for kids

Sandwich specials

5-7 p.m.



It’s an invasion of the Native Invaders! The Frankfort-based band will play a two-hour show.

7 p.m.



Five $20 gift cards giveaways

You don’t have to be present to win but you will need to register with your email address.

Wednesday, July 12 – Saturday, July 15



20 cent Midway Bakery cookies

Operation Lions Drop coloring books and cards for kids

Gift card giveaways every day at 7 p.m. – must be registered to win!

No purchase is necessary Register in-person at Wallace Station during normal business hours You do NOT have to be present to win We'll email you if we draw your name and send you the gift card!

Sandwich specials

Full menu, specials, and activity details can be found at wallacestation.com.

“We’re grateful to our Wallace Station family; customers and staff for an amazing twenty years,” said owner Ouita Michel. “The sharing of food has always been part of the human story and we’ve been so very fortunate to see our community come together at Wallace Station to share their stories while breaking bread together.”

Wallace Station, located on scenic Old Frankfort Pike between Midway and Lexington, is a casual, family-friendly stop for over-sized sandwiches on Midway Bakery bread, soups, salads, and Midway Bakery sweets.