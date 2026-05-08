Walmart surprises Squires Elementary teachers with $1,250 appreciation grant

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Teachers at Squires Elementary started their Friday morning with a red carpet welcome and a surprise.

Walmart presented the school with a $1,250 Teacher Appreciation grant after the Squires PTA was selected through a national PTA program. Squires Elementary was one of around 50 schools chosen nationwide to receive the grant and the only school in the state of Kentucky to be selected.

Walmart Store Manager Bridgette Bowling said the recognition was part of a broader national effort.

"We did a nationwide PTA teacher appreciation, United States-wide, and Squires Elementary was one of around 50 schools that was chosen to receive this $1250 grant. It is actually the only school in the state of Kentucky that received this grant," Bowling said.

The celebration extended beyond the check. Walmart also provided snacks for teachers to enjoy during breaks and planning time, along with grab-and-go boxes for all 21 classrooms.

"So all these snacks behind us are actually going to the teachers because it's Teacher Appreciation Week. So this is for them to enjoy when they're on breaks or during their planning time," Bowling said.

Bowling said supporting educators is a priority for the company.

"Walmart always wants to ensure that we serve the community that we operate in, and teachers is always gonna come first and foremost for us," Bowling said.