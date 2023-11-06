Walter 'Buster' Gordon, longtime stallion groom at Spendthrift Farm, dies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The thoroughbred community is mourning the loss of someone who cared for some of the top horses to ever hit the track.

Walter "Buster" Gordon died about a week and a half ago. He was a stallion groom at Spendthrift back in the 1970s and 80s.

"Buster was just an incredible person," said family friend Gregory Clarke. "He was really the first person that I met when I came to America."

Clarke came to America from Ireland. He worked with Gordon, and the two became friends.

"Buster showed me how to basically handle these stallions," Clarke added. "He was just terrific."

Gordon was around some big names during his career, including Seattle Slew and Affirmed.

"His favorite was Sham," Clarke added.

We know Gordon was a great leader on the farm, but at home, he was so much more.

His wife of 38 years, Virginia, says he was a great man and a great father to his four children.

"We were together for 38 years," she added. That's a long time, long time."

Virginia says her husband would bring his co-workers to his home -- a sign of a leader and work family becoming family.

"He welcomed in his home," she said. "He brought all of them. He told me who is who. Especially Greg (Clarke)."

"He was just a natural horseman," Clarke added.

A GoFundMe has been created on his behalf. Click here to donate.