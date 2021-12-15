Warren Co. Superintendent: Three students among dead after tornadoes, one still missing

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The superintendent of Warren County Public Schools confirmed Tuesday that three students were among those who died after tornadoes ripped through Bowling Green.

"Our entire community is grieving," said Rob Clayton. "Our thoughts and prayers are not only with those that we lost but those who have been directly impacted. As you can see, it's pretty widespread."

Clayton also confirmed that a middle school-aged student is among those still missing.

In an interview with LEX 18 Tuesday, Clayton said the district has deployed mental health counselors to be made available for students. Schools will also be closed for the rest of the semester.

He said that while the last few days have been filled with grief and confusion, he has been heartened by the resilience of staff and students, who have shown up in droves to volunteer.

"The reality is we're not surprised," Clayton said. "They step up time and time again for different events and opportunities. Unfortunately, this is one of those that's a traumatic and tragic event."

The staff has also come to the aid of students, Clayton said.

"We had administrators and staff going door to door early after the storm wanting to check on families," Clayton said. "That effort has continued all the way up to today."

He recounted one story from over the weekend when a young girl who had lost at least one parent in the storms arrived at a hospital and asked for her first-grade teacher.

"I think that just speaks volumes to the relationships that evolve between our staff and our students," Clayton said. "[It shows] how much our students trust us to care and comfort them."

The Jennings Creek Elementary School has been established as an American Red Cross shelter. The disaster worker managing the site told LEX 18 more than 90 people were staying at the shelter.

To donate to the Warren County Public Schools Disaster Relief Fund, click here.