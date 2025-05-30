Washington County reels after deadly tornado touches down

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — At least one person is dead and several others were injured after a tornado touched down in Washington County this morning.

"It's a nightmare, you know, to be honest, I've just never seen anything like it," said Thomas Crowe, a longtime resident of the area.

Crowe woke up this morning to the sound of a violent wind swirling outside his home.

"That's when my ears started popping," he recalled.

Crowe, who has lived in the area for more than 50 years, said the destruction he witnessed, especially the images from the Long Run Road area, took him by surprise.

"Never seen anything like that," Crowe said.

While Crowe's house was spared, just miles away, the tornado left a path of devastation, destroying homes and leaving downed power lines, fallen trees, and debris covering the roads.

"That's devastating... somebody lost their life," Crowe said solemnly. "Seems like these tornadoes, you know, they're getting worse and worse all the time."

As the community begins the lengthy recovery process, Crowe emphasized the importance of neighbors helping neighbors.

"Anyone who needs any help, you know, help them," he said.

The storm, which lasted only minutes, has left the area reeling. Emergency crews remain on the scene, working to restore power and clear the roads.

For now, the focus is on supporting those impacted and beginning the difficult work of rebuilding.

