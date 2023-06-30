Water bill going up? Kentucky American Water may raise rates for some customers in 2024

(LEX 18) — Kentucky American Water is telling customers they might have to pay more a month in 2024.

They filed a rate adjustment request on Friday with the Kentucky Public Service Commission, including $330 million in water system investments. They are hoping to get $26 million of that from customers.

They say that a customer using 3,800 gallons of water a month will expect to pay $9 more when new rules are implemented next year.

Additional information on current rates is available on the company’s website at https://www.amwater.com/kyaw/Customer-Service-Billing/your-water-rates.

Kentucky American Water says they offer payment plans, budget billing, and, for income-eligible customers, the company’s H2O Help to Others customer assistance program. More information can be found by clicking the Customer Assistance link under Customer Service & Billing on the company’s website.

For tips on how to reduce your water bill by conserving water, visit the Wise Water Use page on the website at https://www.amwater.com/kyaw/WaterWastewater-Information/wise-water-use.