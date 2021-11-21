Water main break floods home belonging to family of 9

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A water main break on Saturday night flooded a home in Lexington.

Family members say nine people lived in the home, including five children between nine months old and six years old. Thankfully, everyone made it out of the home safely.

Residents say the yard and home became flooded at around 6:30 p.m. on Old Paris Road. Kentucky American Water says crews will be on scene for much of the night trying to repair the break. A spokesperson for the company says the responded as quickly as possible to repair the break.

The family tells LEX 18 five cars were also submerged in the water and the family put up their Christmas tree just three days ago. The Kentucky American Water spokesperson says they have offered assistance, including helping with a hotel room for the night. They also say they've offered to help remove water from the residence once the water is shut off.

Shortly before 11:00 p.m., the water had been turned off and the flooding began to subside.