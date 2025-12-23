Water main break shuts down Leestown Road in both directions

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Leestown Road is shut down in both directions on Tuesday afternoon due to a reported water main break.

The road is shut down between Lisle Industrial Avenue and South Forbes Road until further notice, according to traffic officials.

Drivers are being directed to use Burke Road or South Forbes Road as detour routes while crews work to repair the damaged water main.

No timeline has been provided for when the road might reopen to traffic.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have additional information as it becomes available.