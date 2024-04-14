Water rescue underway at Jacobson Park

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A water rescue is underway Sunday evening at Jacobson Park in Lexington.

The Lexington Fire Department says they they were called to the Athens-Boonesboro Road area shortly around 5:15 p.m. Sunday to search for a kayaker who witnesses say went under the water.

Lexington Fire Dept has Technical rescue and Dive teams on scene, and the Lexington Police Department are assisting firefighters with the search.

This is a developing story. We're working to learn more information.