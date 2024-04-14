Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Water rescue underway at Jacobson Park

PXL_20240414_220721649.jpg
LEX 18
PXL_20240414_220721649.jpg
Posted at 7:31 PM, Apr 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-14 19:31:09-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A water rescue is underway Sunday evening at Jacobson Park in Lexington.

The Lexington Fire Department says they they were called to the Athens-Boonesboro Road area shortly around 5:15 p.m. Sunday to search for a kayaker who witnesses say went under the water.

Lexington Fire Dept has Technical rescue and Dive teams on scene, and the Lexington Police Department are assisting firefighters with the search.

This is a developing story. We're working to learn more information.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18