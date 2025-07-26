Wayne County School District mourns the loss of student

WAYNE CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — The Wayne County School District is mourning the loss of high school student Cayleb Rice. School officials announced his passing in a statement released to the community.

According to the school district, Rice was 16 years old and in 10th grade.

"Our hearts go out to Cayleb's family, friends, teammates, and classmates during this incredibly difficult time," the Wayne County School District said.

The district will provide counseling services and resources to help students and staff during this time. Officials have asked that the privacy of Rice's family and the school community be respected.

No details about the circumstances of Rice's death were provided in the statement.

