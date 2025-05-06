Wayne County Schools mourning the loss of fourth-grade student killed in crash

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Wayne County Schools are mourning the loss of a fourth-grade student who passed away in a car crash last week, according to a release.

A release from WCS Interim Superintendent Brian Dishman says that Caroline Alvarez was a student at Monticello Elementary School.

According to the release, Wayne County Schools will have counselors and support staff available for students and employees.

WCS says, "The thoughts and prayers of our school community are with Caroline's family and friends during this incredibly difficult time."