"We are preventing gaps:" Clark County Public Schools offers universal pre-K to all 4-year-olds in 2026-27

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — Clark County Public Schools is one of only a few in Kentucky offering pre-K to all four-year-olds in the community in the 2026-27 school year.

"Whether you qualify for our program or not...all four-year-olds will have an opportunity to come to Clark County preschool next year," Director of Early Learning Jill Blanton said.

Blanton, who has worked in the district for 19 years, said the program goes well beyond eliminating financial barriers.

"Most importantly it's setting a child up for success...we're going to focus on those communication and social skills," Blanton said.

The program is housed in a building that opened in February 2025. The facility can serve 460 students, with 20 students in each of its 24 classrooms. The building also includes a storm shelter, media center, four resource rooms, a multipurpose room and two playgrounds.

"Anything that a preschool program needs is housed right here in this building," Blanton said.

When asked about the long-term educational impact, Blanton pointed to the foundational benefits of early learning.

"These students they're coming to preschool they're getting that foundation," Blanton said.

Blanton noted research from the state indicates that up to 70,000 Kentuckians could enter the workforce through Pre-K for All, and be able to afford to return back to it.

Blanton summed up the initiative's broader impact simply.

"It's a win-win," Blanton said.

According to Blanton, Clark County Public Schools screened eighty kids in one week a few weeks ago for its Pre-K program. As of Monday this week, the district had screened 160 to 170 kids for preschool in 2026-27 overall, the majority being four-year-olds.

While Pre-K for All is not yet law in Kentucky, Governor Andy Beshear continues to push for funding and its implementation as an offering statewide. As LEX18 previously reported, Beshear says Pre-K for All is among his top major policy initiatives in 2026.