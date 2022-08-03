'We haven't been able to find her since': Search and rescue efforts continue in eastern Kentucky

(LEX 18) — On Tuesday, the search for the missing continued six days after devastating and deadly floods hit Eastern Kentucky.

LEX 18 joined Missouri Task Force One as they meticulously looked up and down a stretch of Troublesome Creek.

"Getting closure for those families is a big deal and we understand that," task force leader Randy Sanders said. "My guys want to work and we want to be out in the field and we want to try to get closure for them. It's a big deal for us."

LEX 18

With Sanders, Tuesday, were 47 people and four cadaver dogs trained to find human remains.

He said if they find a survivor, though, they go into rescue mode. And he said that is still very much a possibility as the current climate is survivable.

Thank you so much to Missouri Task Force 1 for allowing us to come along on your search & rescue mission today! Since Saturday this team has worked very long hours & has only eaten MREs. At night, they sleep on the floor where they’re staying. BUT you’ll never hear a complaint. pic.twitter.com/PlT2segIY9 — Kristen Edwards (@kedwards_tv) August 3, 2022

"There's always a chance we could find somebody and we certainly hope for that always," Sanders said. "There are some people missing and we want to find them for the families and we hope they're in good shape."

That's certainly what County Line Community Church Pastor Anthony Mullins hopes for his aunt. She is still missing after Mullins's dad tried to save her from the floodwaters Wednesday night but the current was too strong.

LEX 18

"With the swift water she lost grip of his hands and traveled down the stream and we haven't been able to find her since," Mullins said.

While he waits for news, he's leading the effort at his church to get food and water to victims. Because he said it's simply what needs to be done.