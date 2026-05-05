'We just bite the bullet and hope it's gonna pass': Lexington florist adjusts amid rising fuel costs

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Clays Mill Road, Bella Blooms Florist and Gifts is packed with beautiful flower arrangements. Amid rising gas prices, Owner Susan Otero has a saying:

"There's no crying in the flower business."

Despite the increase in fuel, Otero has chosen not to pass those costs on to her customers.

"I haven't raised my prices, I kept them the same."

When it comes to deliveries, Otero said she and her staff are feeling the pinch just like everyone else.

"For deliveries, you know, we all fill up the tank, we know what it is."

For now, her approach is to wait it out.

"We just bite the bullet and hope it's gonna pass."

To manage costs, Otero points out the way she orders inventory — especially heading into the busy Mother's Day season.

"I try to buy smart, you know, don't buy things onesie-twosie, I buy in bulk and get it in one shipment," she added.

The strategy is designed to cut down on delivery charges. Otero says she has reliable suppliers, though even they are adding fees.

"We're very fortunate we have great suppliers," Otero expressed. "They're wonderful, but they also put surtax, fuel taxes on some things."

Despite the pressures, business at Otero's shop remains strong.

"It's pretty busy and pretty hectic."

Through it all, Otero stays focused on the personal touch that sets her shop apart.

"I say let's juju it up a little, that's just our little stamp on there," Otero concluded.

