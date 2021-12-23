Website created as a resource for tornado survivors

(LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear has announced the launch of a new website to help the survivors of this month's deadly tornadoes.

The website will serve as a tool and resource for survivors to find everything they need in one place, including how to apply for unemployment, long-term housing, and submitting claims to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

There is also information available on storm debris disposal, where to get a hot meal, how to replace your driver's license, and mental health resources.

So far, more than 9,700 people have applied for federal assistance.

Governor Beshear says the website will be updated as information becomes available. To access the website, click here.

