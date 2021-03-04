Wedding trends for 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — In the last year, brides have gotten creative on how to host a wedding following CDC guidelines during COVID-19. Many have canceled or rescheduled their weddings all together.

Your wedding day is a day you'll never forget. While many couples have made compromises to still have their day during COVID-19, Relix Bridal says despite all the changes, to many, the dress is still a priority.

"I think that brides still want to feel like a bride at the end of the day, whether it's a micro-wedding or a large church wedding or a backyard wedding," Debbie Freeham, Curator at Relix Bridal, said.

For a venue like the Carrick House, on average they host about 150 weddings a year and last year, they were down to about 15-20. But the industry is slowly bouncing back, with vendors already booking up.

"Our calendars were very quiet last year, but then everyone was proactive and booked their dates. So, folks that are just getting engaged this year that want to have a 2022 wedding, their dates have already been taken from the 2020 folks," Alissa Tibe, President of Lundy Special Events and Carrick House, said.

The Carrick House says they've made changes, like having bigger tables with less people and serving food instead of a buffet style.

"Smaller, more intimate weddings, a lot of events where we're doing private ceremonies and having a larger gathering afterwards. Or planning on doing a small ceremony and converting to a large party, later down the road," Tibe added.

While details are important, Relix Bridal says they've seen a shift in some bride's perspectives.

"They're happy to be able to have a wedding. They care more about the ceremony and the reasons behind getting married and a little bit less about the dress they are wearing, or how many bridesmaids they have," Freeham said.

If you're attending a wedding any time in the next year, the wedding industry says you should expect these changes are here to stay.