Weekend rainfall causes flooding, mudslides in Menifee County

MENIFEE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Sunday, drivers in Menifee County had to deal with several road closures due to flooding and debris brought down by rainfall.

“Beaver Creek was running at the top of its banks. We had water across the road on US-460 west of Frenchburg. Had the road closed and it was closed for a couple of hours total,” said Menifee County Judge/Executive Rick Stiltner.

The rainfall even caused mudslides to occur on KY-1274, sending mud, rocks, and tree branches into the roadway. It took crews about four hours to clear.

While most roads reopened by early afternoon, Stiltner said they were concerned about what they would see as rainfall continued.

LEX 18 The flood watch is in effect for Menifee County until Monday March 1

“If we get a whole lot of rainfall [Sunday] afternoon, then we could actually see flooding greater than we saw [Sunday] morning and it was bad enough [Sunday] morning,” he said.

Stiltner says he's happy though no one had to be evacuated from their homes due to flooding and while water surrounded some vehicles, only one parked car was pulled from a creek.

With a flood watch in effect through Monday morning, Stiltner wants to make sure people continue to stay safe.

“Please don't drive through standing water,” he said. “It's not worth risking your life for to get to the other side when here, in generally, in an hour or so once the rain stops, the flooding will subside.”