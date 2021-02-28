Menu

Watch
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Weekend rainfall causes flooding, mudslides in Menifee County

items.[0].videoTitle
Rain causes flooding, mudslides
Menifee water 1.jpg
Posted at 6:38 PM, Feb 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-28 19:13:33-05

MENIFEE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Sunday, drivers in Menifee County had to deal with several road closures due to flooding and debris brought down by rainfall.

“Beaver Creek was running at the top of its banks. We had water across the road on US-460 west of Frenchburg. Had the road closed and it was closed for a couple of hours total,” said Menifee County Judge/Executive Rick Stiltner.

The rainfall even caused mudslides to occur on KY-1274, sending mud, rocks, and tree branches into the roadway. It took crews about four hours to clear.

While most roads reopened by early afternoon, Stiltner said they were concerned about what they would see as rainfall continued.

Menifee water 2.jpg
The flood watch is in effect for Menifee County until Monday March 1

“If we get a whole lot of rainfall [Sunday] afternoon, then we could actually see flooding greater than we saw [Sunday] morning and it was bad enough [Sunday] morning,” he said.

Stiltner says he's happy though no one had to be evacuated from their homes due to flooding and while water surrounded some vehicles, only one parked car was pulled from a creek.

With a flood watch in effect through Monday morning, Stiltner wants to make sure people continue to stay safe.

“Please don't drive through standing water,” he said. “It's not worth risking your life for to get to the other side when here, in generally, in an hour or so once the rain stops, the flooding will subside.”

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Ways to Watch!

All the Ways to Watch LEX 18!