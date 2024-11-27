Well-known Lexington photographer opens Tintype studio downtown

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — In downtown Lexington, you can take a trip back in time, specifically to the 1850's, with a click of a button.

Mark Cornelison has been taking pictures for over 30 years and has recently opened his own studio. It's called Cornelison Tintypes.

"It's known as the most honest picture you will ever take because we are not hiding anything," explains Cornelison.

No filters, no photoshopping, just a one-of-a-kind image, where imperfections are almost always encouraged.

"People seem to be a little disappointed if they get to perfect of plate," says Cornelison.

Cornelison has been taking pictures for more than 30 years. He spent 25 years as a photojournalist for the Herald-Leader. He is now the chief photographer at the University of Kentucky and a business owner!

From musicians to athletes, he has already created quite the portfolio, but it's the first photo he ever captured with his historical lens that holds a lot of meaning, his 8 year-old daughter Elsie.

"I jokingly tell her I want her to be the first person photographed on these old cameras so that when I am gone, she won't just sell them at a yard sale," he said.

Tintype is a process that dates back to the 1850s, producing photos made of silver on metal. Each plate must sit in silver nitrate before it's put to use. It then goes into a cartridge under red light, gets loaded into the camera, and then goes back under the red light to be sprayed with a developing chemical and water.

"I have this vision of somebody opening up grandma's trunk finding an old UK t-shirt, and then finding a big metal plate of Great Grandma Elsie, or who ever you know."

It's history capturing one-of-a-kind images that will last for over 175 years.

Cornelison Tintypes is located in downtown Lexington at 522 West Short Street.

To learn more click here.

