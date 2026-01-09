West Virginia National Guard member battles severe brain bleed at UK hospital after boxing training

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Hannah Fulks never expected a routine training trip would turn into the fight of her husband's life.

What began as a boxing training session for Brody Fulks at Thrive Tribe boxing quickly became a medical emergency when he collapsed after his workout.

"My husband does boxing and other like MMA, and we traveled here for him to do some training with a few friends that he has here at Thrive Tribe boxing," Hannah said.

After training, Brody told his wife he wasn't feeling well.

"He just said that he felt bad, he didn't feel good, and then he got sick. And then he lost consciousness," Hannah said.

Within minutes, paramedics rushed Brody to UK Hospital, where doctors discovered he had suffered a severe brain bleed.

"Ambulance was probably there within 10 minutes and they took him to the hospital only about 7 minutes away and I got there and he was already intubated and they had said he had a severe brain bleed," Hannah said.

Brody remains unconscious, but Hannah says there are small signs of progress and endless reminders of the man he is.

"Always funny. That's the first word I would use to describe him as funny, always putting a smile on, very caring. He loves his family and his friends," Hannah said.

The couple has known each other since elementary school. Brody is a devoted father who never hesitated to get on the floor and play with his children, and a fighter in every sense of the word.

"For him, it's harder for him than it is for any of us really, but he's never backed down from a challenge. He's a fighter and he cares so deeply about his family. Like I know he would do absolutely anything to get back to us," Hannah said.

That strength carried Brody through a career of service, including full-time military duty in the West Virginia National Guard. Now, it's bringing people to his bedside - more than 100 visitors have come to show their support.

"He's actually had past opponents that have come to visit him and we just say that speaks to the type of person that he is that people that he's fought in the past made it a point to come," Hannah said.

As Brody continues to heal, Hannah says her faith is carrying her forward.

"I just feel like God is in control. He showed us multiple signs that like we should not worry, that he has a plan and I'm just trusting that," Hannah said.

You can find the link to the GoFundMe here.

