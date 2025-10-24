Western Hills teacher becomes first from school to display artwork in the Louvre

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Franklin County Schools fine arts teacher has achieved a remarkable milestone by becoming the first educator from Western Hills High School to have her artwork displayed in the world-famous Louvre museum in Paris, France.

Jan Kirstein's mixed media collages are now on display at the renowned museum, marking a significant achievement for both the teacher and her school district.

"I thought I was hallucinating," Kirstein said about learning of her acceptance into the Louvre. "I couldn't believe it."

Despite her artwork now hanging in one of the world's most prestigious museums, Kirstein has yet to visit the Louvre in person.

"I've seen lots of pictures," Kirstein said.

Her artwork consists of mixed media collages that combine photography with painting in a unique digital process.

"They're mixed media collages," Kirstein said. "I take parts of my paintings and I put them all together digitally and print 'em and paint over the top of them again."

For Kirstein, the creative process serves as both passion and therapy. She describes her art as something that sustains her through difficult times.

"It keeps going even though there's often times I feel like there's no reason to keep going," Kirstein said. "No matter how bad I feel when I go in and I start painting in my studio I come out feeling better."

The artistic process is deeply personal for Kirstein.

"You look into your soul and it comes out," Kirstein said.

Word of her achievement has spread throughout Western Hills High School, where her students have been celebrating the news.

"They've been congratulating me," Kirstein said. "Some of them don't know what the Louvre is so they kinda have to figure that out."

When asked about her future plans following this achievement, Kirstein remains open to possibilities.

"We'll see where it takes me," Kirstein said.

Kirstein's next exhibition will be closer to home. Her artwork will be featured at the Pyro Gallery in Louisville on June 7.

An artist cooperative, PYRO Gallery at 1006 East Washington Street in Louisville Kentucky, is composed of 20 Artists with various areas of artistic expertise.