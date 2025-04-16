'We've all been touched by cancer:' How four men are golfing for a cure

(LEX 18) — A group of four Kentucky men have set out to golf every golf course in Kentucky, but not for the reasons you may think.

Golfing Kentucky for a Cure was born in 2007 as a way for Mike Wright to honor his late father, Gene Wright, who died following a five year battle with cancer. The organization contacts courses across the state, who provides them with four rounds of golf for free. They then donates what they would have paid to play to cancer research.

"Shortly after dad passed away, I said "I want to do something to honor his name and his life," Wright said. "I said, "I'm gonna play every golf course in Kentucky and raise money for cancer research."

Other members of the group include Mike McGill, Al Starnes, and Shawn Williamson - all of which have been uniquely impacted by the disease.

Starnes and his wife were both diagnosed with cancer in 2013. Both of his parents died from the disease.

"She was diagnosed with breast cancer and I was diagnosed with colon cancer," Starnes said. "We battled it at the same time."

Shawn Williamson lost his wife at 39 to a rare form of cancer. Local doctors told Williamson she didn't have more than a few months to live.

After researching the best doctors and the best care, his wife lived for another ten years - a direct result of cancer research, he said.

"She was a good mother," Williamson said. "A really good mother, a good wife. She tried to not let the illness take over her being a mother."

The couple has four children together - three girls and a boy.

Mike McGill is a cancer survivor, too. A number of his relatives, and his wife's relatives, have also been diagnosed.

"We've all been touched by cancer, all of our group," McGill said.

As of now, the group has golfed about 98 counties and raised about $16,000. Wright's goal? To raise $50,000.

"And the thing is, every little bit can make a difference," Wright said.

If you're interesting in donating to their cause, checks can be made to Golfing for A Cure and be mailed to FNB Bank in Cadiz, Kentucky.

For more information, visit their website here.