What are lithium-ion batteries capable of?

ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — In the early morning hours on Monday, a Lawrenceburg home caught fire after an electric scooter was left plugged in overnight.

Jason Collins with the Lawrenceburg Fire Department says that lithium-ion batteries have become a common source of power for many things we use every day. From vehicles to vacuums to phones, lithium-ion batteries are everywhere, and as a result, we often forget just how dangerous they can be.

"But now they're just something people don't think about on a daily basis, they just grab the device, plug it in, and go about their business." Collins said.

However, Collins warns that these batteries can explode, even when the device they power is not in use. He says the most dangerous time is when the battery is on the charger.

"That's when it's most dangerous," Collins said. "When you put that battery on charge, that's when it's most likely to have an issue."

To mitigate the risk, Collins advises people to spend the extra money on a name-brand charger rather than a cheaper alternative.

"With the price of everything going up lately, that has really driven people to go for the cheapest option," Collins said. "But if you don't know if it's been tested, then you probably ought to stay away from it."

Collins also recommends that if consumers choose to use a third-party charger, they should ensure it is Underwriters Laboratories (UL) certified, meaning the product has been vetted to meet safety standards.

