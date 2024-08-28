What impact does heat have on kids riding school buses?

MADISON CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — It’s no secret that the heat index in our area has been through the roof lately. Obviously, that affects everybody. But one of the most vulnerable groups when it comes to heat exhaustion is children.

“Children get off the bus exhausted. You see the sweat pouring off of him,” said Delisha Walker.

Walker is referring to her six-year-old grandson, who is coming home on the school bus with no AC.

He was crying when he arrived home yesterday.

Grandma understands how frustrating this situation can be for the little one. She is frustrated for him.

But she also understands that kids need some help taking care of themselves.

“We should promote more hydration to the child, just because they're not thinking," said Walker.

Pediatrician Dr. Elizabeth Hawse couldn’t agree more, especially because kids get dehydrated much faster than adults. But how are they supposed to identify the symptoms of heat exhaustion if they have never encountered the sickness before?

“They don’t always know the symptoms. It's a lived experience right?" Dr. Hawse said.

"When you're older, like it's really hot, and you get a headache, and you're like, oh I probably need to drink some water. A six-year-old is not going to come to that conclusion." Dr. Elizabeth Hawse added.

With all that in mind, the grandmother says she’ll do everything she can to keep her grandkid safe and hydrated just so he can go back to doing what kids do best.

“They play, they do whatever is 'necessary' for their little lives,” she concluded.

