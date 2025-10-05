'What that press release is saying is lies': Mother of Nicholasville shooting victim speaks out

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX18) — A Lexington mother is challenging the Nicholasville Police Department's account of her son's fatal shooting at a Nicholasville apartment complex Thursday morning, saying the 31-year-old was gunned down outside during an argument rather than while attempting to break into an apartment.

James Milton, 31, was shot and killed at an apartment complex on Edgewood Drive. His mother, Samantha Milton, was also shot in the arm during the incident.

According to Nicholasville police, the shooter alleged that James attempted to force entry into the apartment after a verbal dispute with his girlfriend the previous evening. Police say when leaving, James saw his girlfriend enter the shooter's apartment and kicked the door in an attempt to gain entry, prompting the gunman to shoot.

"What that press release is saying is lies. It's not true. If he did it, I'd tell you he did. By George, he didn't do it, not this time," Samantha Milton said.

Samantha Milton sat down with LEX18 to share what she says actually happened that morning.

"He said I need you to come now, you know, the neighbor's kind of running his mouth. I said, 'Fine, I'll be there,'" she said.

When she arrived at the complex, Samantha Milton says James was outside the apartment arguing with the shooter.

"I'm telling him, 'James, c'mon, he's not worth it.' James kind of just flinched like that, and the guy opened fire. James fell against the wall, hit the floor, rolled over, looked at the guy." She recalls. "'You just shot me', rolled his head back over like this, put his hands like this, and took his last breath."

Samantha Milton says her son was on the other side of the complex and never kicked down any door.

"They were saying that we were shot inside that man's apartment? I don't even know what the inside of that man's apartment looks like," she said. "He would never have hurt her. He would never have put his hands on her. She was in no danger."

James Milton's older sister, Erica Morrison, described him as one of four siblings and the life of the party.

"Wasn't nothing he wouldn't do. Wasn't nothing he wouldn't try. Wasn't nothing he wouldn't do for you. Wasn't- he just. He was an all-around awesome person," Morrison said.

Morrison says James lived in Lexington, but was at his girlfriend's apartment that morning.

"The only thing per that press release that is completely true, that is completely 100% true, is that him and his girlfriend was arguing," Morrison said.

Another sister, Jamie Milton, was at work when she received the devastating call.

"So I was at work when she had called me and told me he had been shot and killed," Jamie Milton said.

She acknowledged her brother had flaws, but disputed any characterization of him as violent.

"He had his flaws. Everybody does. Nobody is perfect in this world whatsoever. Everybody has their flaws, but he was not a violent person," she said.

Police say the gunman has not been charged with a criminal offense, but the shooting remains under investigation.

Samantha Milton says she's lost and heartbroken without her son and wants the truth of what she says actually happened to be heard.

"My son took four bullets for me. I took one for him," she said. "I want justice for my son. Somebody's gonna pay for my son's death."

James' cousin, Gabrielle Adams, also released a statement regarding his death: