What to expect as sports betting begins in Kentucky on Thursday

(LEX 18) — It's been a long time coming for sports betting to be legalized in Kentucky.

After several failed attempts in the state legislature, lawmakers passed a sports betting measure early this year.

Starting Thursday, sports wagering will be available at physical sportsbook locations in Kentucky at facilities run by horse tracks. Those include the Red Mile in Lexington as well as the Mint Gaming Hall in Corbin and Williamsburg.

Governor Beshear placed the very first legal sports bet in Kentucky at Churchill Downs.

"Today is a great day to celebrate and have a little bit of fun doing so," said Gov. Beshear. "It has taken many years to get here, but sports wagering is finally a reality in Kentucky. This is a win-win for Kentuckians, who can enjoy a quality entertainment experience and benefit from funds staying right here in our state to help us build a better Kentucky."

You'll be able to place sports bets using betting apps on your phone starting on September 28.

Sports wagering is expected to increase the state's revenue by an estimated $23 million a year. A portion of that money will support problem gambling assistance.

A list of licensed retail sportsbooks is available here. Some locations are coming soon.