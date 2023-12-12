What to expect for the 62nd Inauguration Day in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Tuesday, Dec. 12 marks the 62nd Inauguration Day as Governor Andy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman are set to begin another 4-year term in office.

The day includes a worship service, parade, a public swearing-in ceremony, and the Grand March at the State Capitol.

See the following timeline of events below:

8:30 a.m.: Inaugural Breakfast Reception, Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History

Open to all inaugural visitors, the museum will offer a continental breakfast featuring foods from Kentucky State Parks, B's Bakery, Poppy's Bakery, and Andy's Artisan Bread. Entertainment during the reception will be provided by the Kentucky State University Faculty/Student Jazz Collective.

On Inauguration Day, admission to Kentucky History Center & Museums is free. The Kentucky History Center will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman and her family will be in attendance.

9:30 a.m.: Inaugural Worship Service, First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ)

Kentuckians are invited to participate in this non-denominational worship service.

Seating is limited, but the worship service will be streamed online at facebook.com/1stChristianFrankfort.

11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.: Inaugural Parade

Gov. Beshear and his family, including former Gov. Steve Beshear and former First Lady Jane Beshear, and Lt. Gov. Coleman and her family will travel the inaugural parade route on open, horse-drawn carriages until disembarking at the reviewing stand at the end of the parade.

The parade will begin at Capital Avenue at the end of the Main Street bridge and conclude in front of the Capitol.

Kentuckians can watch the inaugural parade on KET or on its website.

1:30 p.m.: Inaugural Prelude, Capitol Steps

Music will be performed by: 202nd Army Band, Kentucky National Guard

2:00 p.m.: Swearing-in Ceremony, Capitol

The ceremony will be emceed by the Governor's senior advisor, Rocky Adkins, and will feature a musical performance by Tyler Childers and a reading by Kentucky Poet Laureate Silas House.

Lt. Gov. Coleman will be sworn in first, with Justice Debra Hembree Lambert of the Kentucky Supreme Court administering the oath of office. Gov. Beshear will then be sworn in by Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Michelle M. Keller.

Kentuckians can watch the swearing-in ceremony on KET or on its website.

6:00 p.m.: The Grand March, Capitol Rotunda

The Grand March is a formal presentation of the Governor, Lieutenant Governor and other constitutional officers, who will be sworn in Jan. 1.

Kentuckians can watch the Grand March on KET or on its website.

7:00 p.m: Inaugural Ball, Capitol Grounds (Ticketed Event)

Due to overwhelming interest and space restrictions, the inaugural ball is a ticketed event and is already at capacity.