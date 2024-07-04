WHAT TO KNOW: Downtown Lexington fireworks show time, road closures

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Tonight, downtown Lexington will be having its Fourth of July fireworks show.

The fireworks show will start at 10:00 p.m., launching from the corner of Main Street and Oliver Lewis Way.

The following roads will be closed from 9:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.:

- Newtown Pike at Fourth Street

- Oliver Lewis Way between W Main Street and W High Street

- W Main Street/Leestown Road at Forbes Road

- Manchester Street at S Forbes Road

Oliver Lewis Way will be closed past 10:30 p.m. for cleanup.

City officials urge those coming downtown to follow all directions given by officers, traffic signs, and signals.