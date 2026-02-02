When conditions shut down schools, impromptu snow day camps keep kids active

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — When snow and ice shut down Lexington schools, parents scramble to find childcare solutions. Local businesses are stepping up to fill the gap with impromptu day camps that keep kids active and engaged.

D-BAT, a baseball and softball training facility, has seen an unexpected daytime rush during recent school closures. The facility transforms from its typical afternoon schedule to accommodate families in need.

"Typically during the day, we don't ramp up until about 2:30 or 3, but because of no school, it's really, really like impacted the population of just being crazy here," Sarah Jordan said.

Jordan serves as D-BAT's director of operations and has watched demand surge this winter. The facility recently hosted 65 children during a snow day, with another day bringing close to 70 kids.

The camps offer an alternative to screen time and indoor boredom while providing crucial support for working parents.

"Parents still have to go to work and they don't necessarily want their kids on screens the whole time," Jordan said.

While snow day camps aren't a new concept, this winter has brought unprecedented success for participating businesses.

"This is the first year that we've been super successful with it," Jordan said.

With more winter weather possible in the forecast, businesses are preparing for continued demand. D-BAT plans to maintain its flexible approach to help families navigate future school closures.

"Anytime the kids are out of school, we will have a camp," Jordan said.