When grief strikes, Kentucky families find community and healing at annual event

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — Grieving families in Kentucky gathered for the 5th annual 'When Grief Strikes' event, hosted by Kentucky Cancer for Grieving Children and Families, finding community and support in the wake of loss.

The event brings together families who have experienced loss, offering activities, food, and a space to process grief alongside others who understand the pain.

Teresa Ayers, a retired Army soldier who lost a loved one to cancer, said the event has made a meaningful difference for her and her children.

"It means a lot to me and my children who, you know, suffer with grief. The activities they have here, the food, and of course when grief strikes we bowl," Ayers said.

Ayers said her military career meant years of unprocessed grief.

"24 years in the service, I was always dealing with grief but not really. I weren't processing it or talking about it, so I held it in for a lot of years, and now I'm able to talk about it," Ayers said.

Leila Salisbury, executive director of Kentucky Cancer for Grieving Children and Families, said the goal of the event is to help families see a path forward after loss.

"We wanna help families understand that even after a significant loss, you know, their life is moving forward and it can move forward in healthy and positive ways," Salisbury said.

Salisbury said grief can sometimes make people feel as though joy is off-limits — and that the event is meant to challenge that feeling.

"Sometimes we feel like we're not allowed to have fun and have good things in our lives after something hard has happened, and so that's what I want people to know: life is about all the things, and you can have had something hard, and there's also so much good and so many people who are out there to love on you," Salisbury said.

Salisbury also urged families not to shy away from seeking grief therapy.

"Please don't stop promoting grief therapy. Yeah, it is helping, and I wouldn't be where I'm at today. I wouldn't even be able to talk about the grief that I've been through if it weren't for groups like this," Salisbury said.