When will road work on I-75 in Lexington end?

(LEX 18) — Drivers in Lexington are already feeling the impacts of road work that has brought a section of I-75 to a crawl at times.

Road crews shut down 1 lane in both directions from Clays Ferry to Man O’ War. It’s for a project that will include repaving the highway.

“It's just sort of chaos on the road for however long that stretch of construction is," said Lexington resident Tommy Bell. “[The delay can be] anywhere from 10 minutes to 45 minutes."

State highway officials anticipate road work will conclude on October 1st.

"We'd appreciate driver patience,” said highways department spokesperson Natasha Lacy. “You always want to be aware when you're approaching a work zone to slow down, you may have to take an alternate route."

Drivers we spoke to said that’s a long time.

Kendra Schadler said she worries about getting to her kid’s sports games late because of delays caused by the road work.

"I'm a schoolteacher so I know when school starts in August and I want to take 75 home it's going to be challenging," she said.