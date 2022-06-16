Watch
Where, when to find Juneteenth celebrations throughout central Kentucky

Posted at 1:04 PM, Jun 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-16 13:34:53-04

This is the first year Juneteenth is officially regarded as a federal holiday, which means there are plenty of ways to celebrate throughout central Kentucky.

Juneteenth is celebrated annually on June 19. Also known as Emancipation Day, the holiday is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States.

The city of Lexington outlined plans for Juneteenth celebrations. More information on celebrating Juneteenth in Lexington is also available here.

The Jessamine Juneteenth Festival is happening Saturday, June 18 at Clint Hayden Park, located at 198 Jefferson Street in Nicholasville. Live performance by the Positive Movement (Jazz & Old School Band), hot dogs, children's activities, and more.

A Juneteenth celebration is happening Saturday, June 18 at West Lane Park in Harrodsburg, featuring live music, speakers, food, games, and more.

Frankfort's first official Juneteenth celebration includes activities at Lakeview Park and various downtown locations June 17-20. Schedule of events includes: A 5K race, family fun day, county-wide scavenger hunt, Juneteenth Forum, movie screening, community picnic, and more.

*This is a sampling of Juneteenth celebrations in central Kentucky. Events subject to change, check with individual organizations/venues.*

