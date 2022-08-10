Which FCPS schools qualify for cost-free meals in 2022-23 school year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County Public Schools has 49 schools and programs which qualify for “Community Eligibility Provision”— a federal program that allows the district to cover 100% of the cost of meals for every student attending these schools.

Listed below are the schools/programs which qualify for CEP and for which every student will continue to receive meals at no cost:

Elementary

Arlington

Ashland

Booker T. Washington

Breckinridge

Cardinal Valley

Coventry Oak

Deep Springs

Dixie

Garden Springs

Glendover

Harrison

James Lane Allen

Julius Marks

Lansdowne

Liberty

Mary Todd

Meadowthorpe

Millcreek

Northern

Picadome

Russell Cave

Sandersville

Southern

Squires

Tates Creek

William Wells Brown

Yates

Middle

Bryan Station

Crawford

Leestown

Lexington Traditional Magnet

Morton

Southern

Tates Creek

Winburn

High

Bryan Station

Frederick Douglass

Tates Creek

Other programs :

Audrey Grevious Center

Carter G. Woodson Academy

Carter G Woodson Preparatory Academy

Family Care Center

Fayette County Preschool Center

Martin Luther King Jr. Academy

Opportunity Middle College

Rise STEM Academy for Girls

Success Academy

The Learning Center

The Stables

The federal pandemic-era waivers that enabled local districts to supplement the cost of every school meal expired June 30, 2022 and was not renewed by Congress.

Fayette Co. School Board Chair Tyler Murphy wrote in a Facebook post, "Any student who qualifies for free and reduced meal pricing, no matter which school or program they attend, will continue to eat free—that remains our commitment and priority."

The 2022-23 meal prices for the 18 schools/programs ineligible for CEP and the families at those schools who do not otherwise qualify for assistance will be: $2 for breakfast at all grades; $2.75 for lunch at elementary schools; $3 for lunch at middle and high schools.

Murphy also wrote, "While the changing federal guidelines have placed us in a position to resume asking families who are at the 18 schools/programs not eligible for CEP and who don’t qualify for assistance to please pay if they are able to pay, no child will be denied a school meal based on ability to pay."

More information on lunches or to check if your family qualifies for assistance, visit https://www.fcps.net/Page/4882.