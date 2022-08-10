Which FCPS schools qualify for cost-free meals in 2022-23 school year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County Public Schools has 49 schools and programs which qualify for “Community Eligibility Provision”— a federal program that allows the district to cover 100% of the cost of meals for every student attending these schools.
Listed below are the schools/programs which qualify for CEP and for which every student will continue to receive meals at no cost:
Elementary
Arlington
Ashland
Booker T. Washington
Breckinridge
Cardinal Valley
Coventry Oak
Deep Springs
Dixie
Garden Springs
Glendover
Harrison
James Lane Allen
Julius Marks
Lansdowne
Liberty
Mary Todd
Meadowthorpe
Millcreek
Northern
Picadome
Russell Cave
Sandersville
Southern
Squires
Tates Creek
William Wells Brown
Yates
Middle
Bryan Station
Crawford
Leestown
Lexington Traditional Magnet
Morton
Southern
Tates Creek
Winburn
High
Bryan Station
Frederick Douglass
Tates Creek
Other programs:
Audrey Grevious Center
Carter G. Woodson Academy
Carter G Woodson Preparatory Academy
Family Care Center
Fayette County Preschool Center
Martin Luther King Jr. Academy
Opportunity Middle College
Rise STEM Academy for Girls
Success Academy
The Learning Center
The Stables
The federal pandemic-era waivers that enabled local districts to supplement the cost of every school meal expired June 30, 2022 and was not renewed by Congress.
Fayette Co. School Board Chair Tyler Murphy wrote in a Facebook post, "Any student who qualifies for free and reduced meal pricing, no matter which school or program they attend, will continue to eat free—that remains our commitment and priority."
The 2022-23 meal prices for the 18 schools/programs ineligible for CEP and the families at those schools who do not otherwise qualify for assistance will be: $2 for breakfast at all grades; $2.75 for lunch at elementary schools; $3 for lunch at middle and high schools.
Murphy also wrote, "While the changing federal guidelines have placed us in a position to resume asking families who are at the 18 schools/programs not eligible for CEP and who don’t qualify for assistance to please pay if they are able to pay, no child will be denied a school meal based on ability to pay."
More information on lunches or to check if your family qualifies for assistance, visit https://www.fcps.net/Page/4882.