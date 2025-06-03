Watch Now
Whitley County authorities asking for help after multiple graves vandalized

Authorities in Whitley County are asking for the help to identify those responsible for vandalizing multiple graves in the Hamblin Cemetery, located on Michaels Road.

According to the Whitley County Sheriff's Office, multiple graves, monuments and headstones were vandalized between Sunday afternoon and Tuesday morning.

There are currently no witnesses to the incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Whitley County 911 Dispatch through the non-emergency line, 606-549-6006, or contacting the department through their Facebook page.

