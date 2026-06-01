Whitley County EMS Director Amanda Jackson dies after cancer battle, agency announces

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Whitley County EMS Director Amanda Jackson has died following a battle with cancer. The agency announced her passing in a statement, describing Jackson as a beloved leader and a dedicated public servant.

"Cancer is a relentless thief, but true to who she was, Amanda fought with every ounce of her being until the very end," the statement said. "Her fierce strength, unwavering resilience, and graceful leadership have left an indelible mark on all of us."

The agency said Jackson was more than a director to those who worked alongside her.

"To us, she wasn't just a leader; she was family," the statement said. "She cared deeply for each of her employees and was dedicated to the community we serve. She touched so many lives over the years of being in EMS. Amanda was a special soul. This loss has rocked us to our core."

Jackson is survived by her husband their children, and extended family.