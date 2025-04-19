Whitley County family of 10 loses home in devastating fire

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Whitley County family is starting over after a fire destroyed their home, taking with it thousands of dollars in renovations and their sense of security.

Shannah Mize and her family of 10 moved into their century-old Whitley County home about a year ago. They had been pouring time and money into extensive renovations.

"Didn't have any foundation; we've been jacking up the floors, redoing the foundations, pulling out the exterior walls that were rotting," Mize said.

The family had invested over $40,000 in the property, using every spare dollar to improve their home.

But on March 27, disaster struck. Mize was preparing for bed when she noticed something unusual.

"I was getting ready for bed. I just laid down. I smelled something funny. I didn't think anything much of it. Then I heard the dog barking, I got up then I seen it," Mize said.

What she saw was a fire consuming their home, leaving the family of 10 homeless.

"You finally get something that feels like home. Then it's all gone," Mize said.

Finding adequate housing had been a challenge for the large family in the past, making this loss particularly devastating as they consider their next steps.

"Trying to figure out how we're going to start off. If I have to work everyday. Then I will," Mize said.

Though still in shock, Mize is grateful no one was injured. She's focused on staying strong for her children during this difficult time.

"It's trying to act like nothing is bothering me. It's trying to take it day by day and hope something good will come along," Mize said.

Despite the devastation, Mize is determined to rebuild.

"We plan on coming back here eventually," Mize said.

Mize and her family do have a GoFundMe set up as they look for extra help.

