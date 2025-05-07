Whitley County mourns the loss of Tye Hamblin after deadly motorcycle crash

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A crash in Whitley County claimed the life of a Whitley County graduate, a star quarterback for the Colonels.

"He set the bar really high," Matt Rhymer said.

The school's head football coach, Rhymer is reflecting on Hamblin's impact on the community.

"Every time that we competed and he, you know, put on a jersey on, his heart beat really fast," Rhymer added.

A standout for the Colonels, Hamblinpassed away in a crash Tuesday while riding his motorcycle.

"I can't wrap my head around it. He was a good kid, I mean ever since we were young...always had a smile on his face," Mason Croley said.

In a Facebook post, Whitley County High School sent its heartfelt condolences to Hamblin's family, saying his contagious smile and energy will be greatly missed. Tributes continue to pour in for this 2024 Whitley County referred to as a vibrant part of the Colonel family.

"If you needed to call him, he would always answer, If you needed anything, he was always giving it to you," Dee Parker said.

"He was a big leader in our community and all through football," Cason Conlin said.

Hamblin had the talent to play college football but he pursued a welding career.

His welding instructor described that passion.

"He worked with me over the summer break and I could trust him with anything," Ryan Moore said.

Hamblin's high school football coach pointed out Hamblin's lasting impression as a great co-worker, teammate and friend.

"Definitely that guy, like whatever the situation, you'd want him with you," Rhymer said.

LEX18 is still awaiting details on the crash; we've reached out to the Williamsburg Police and the Whitley County Sheriff's Office.

