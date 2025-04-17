Whitley County officials searching for inmate who allegedly walked away from work crew

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Officials in Whitley County are looking for an inmate who walked away from a work release crew Thursday morning near the Canadatown community.

According to the Whitley County Detention Center, 35-year-old Jamie Lee Hoover walked away from a roadside littler abatement crew around 11 a.m. Hoover is a "community level state inmate" that was allowed to be on a work detail.

It is believed that Hoover may have been picked up by a vehicle.

Hoover is 5'9" tall, with a small build. He has brown short hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a green Whitley County Detention Center shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the detention center at 606-549-6013, Kentucky State Police at 606-878-6622, or the Whitley County 911 Center at 606-549-6017.