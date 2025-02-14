Whitley County prepares for potential flooding

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Whitley County is on high alert as emergency management officials prepare for potential flooding from an incoming weather system. The threat is particularly poignant for residents who experienced the devastating floods of 2020, which left a lasting impact on the community.

Geneva Lowe is a longtime community member, who vividly recalls the harrowing events of that day.

“We lost everything, but God replaced everything,” said Lowe, who has lived in the area for 31 years.

Lowe lives near Wolf Creek River Road, next to Power Pack Ministries, where she serves as pastor. In 2020, floodwaters rose to four feet inside their church, destroying everything they had.

"It went into our church, four foot high. Destroyed everything we had. Everything. It got in my basement. Destroyed it," she said.

The damage was not covered by insurance. However, through community connections, a contractor—whom Lowe had never met—offered to rebuild the church at no cost.

"He said, 'Mrs. Geneva, I'm going to fix your church.' I said okay, how much? And he said, 'Not a penny,'" Lowe said.

Since the flood, Lowe has remained vigilant.

“Anytime it rains, I say a little prayer," Lowe said. "God, please don’t let it flood this time."

Whitley County Emergency Management Director Jerry Rains emphasized the importance of preparedness, stating that officials are currently checking on possible evacuation shelters and closely monitoring the incoming weather.

"It's important to stay weather aware," Rains urged.

He advised residents living in low-lying areas to seek higher ground before conditions worsen, which could hinder access for first responders.

Amid the looming threat, Lowe reaffirmed the strength of the community, urging everyone to extend kindness and support to one another during tough times.

"Be kind. Help each other," she said.

As Whitley County braces for the possibility of flooding, the resilience and unity of its residents serve as a powerful reminder of the importance of community in the face of adversity.

