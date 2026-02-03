Whitley County Sheriff's seeks help finding missing 59-year-old man with medical condition

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Whitley County Sheriff's Department is asking for public assistance in locating a missing 59-year-old man who has a medical condition requiring medication.

Officials detailed that Clifford Nantz of Rockholds was last seen Monday morning at around 8 a.m. leaving his residence on Highway 26. He was reportedly driving a silver 2020 Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck with Kentucky license plate G7A269.

Nantz was headed to Somerset but could have also been traveling to London or Hazard, according to the sheriff's department.

Anyone with information about Nantz's whereabouts is asked to contact Whitley County 911 Dispatch at 606-549-6017 or send a private message to the sheriff's department through their Facebook messenger page.