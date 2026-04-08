Widow reacts after man convicted of killing Lexington Police officer is arrested again

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Glenn Doneghy is back in custody after being accused of stabbing a person and robbing a Speedway gas station late last month.

Doneghy was previously convicted of killing Lexington Police Officer Bryan Durman in a hit-and-run crash in 2010; Durman was responding to a noise complaint when he was killed. Doneghy was charged with second-degree manslaughter and served nine years in prison, serving less than half of his sentence, before being released under mandatory reentry supervision in 2019.

Now, nearly 16 years later, Durman's widow says her life has never been the same. She spoke to LEX 18 over the phone following Doneghy's recent arrest, stating he is not fit to be free.

"Some people are just purely evil," Brandy Durman said. "Bryan was someone who was very grounded in his faith, in his community."

"He was eager to go to work and serve the citizens of Lexington every single day," Durman said. "He was so young when he was killed and so much was taken from him and from us," Brandy Durman said.

Durman said she expected a harsher punishment for an officer being killed.

"The justice system really needs to take a long hard look at soft sentencing that these persistent felony offenders are released back on the street every single day," Durman said. "I am a Christian and I believe in forgiveness, but I also believe that you have to ask for forgiveness and be a reformed person."

She's hoping that this time, a sentence for Doneghy sticks.