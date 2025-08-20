Wild Eggs to open a third location in Lexington on Aug. 21

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Wild Eggs is set to open its newest location in Lexington. Officials announced the third Lexington restaurant will be located at 4228 Saron Drive, Suite A, and will officially open on Aug. 21.

“It’s been an incredible journey growing with Wild Eggs over the past decade,” said Director of Operations Travis Hall. “The Lexington community has been so supportive of our Palomar and Hamburg restaurants, and I’m excited to bring another Wild Eggs to a new part of town. We can’t wait."

The breakfast/brunch spot delivers tasty dishes including Kalamity Katie’s Border Benedict, Potato Head Casserole, Mexico City Chilaquiles, and the award-winning Kelsey’s KY Brown, a release read.

“Travis has been an outstanding franchise partner, and we’re thrilled to continue expanding our footprint in Lexington with him,” said Andy Abbajay, CEO of Wild Eggs. “This opening is another step forward in our mission to bring fresh, chef-inspired breakfast and brunch to more communities.”

The newest location marks the 18th Wild Eggs location to open. Wild Eggs has seven locations in Indiana, nine locations in Kentucky, and two locations in Cincinnati.

Find the full menu on the Wild Eggs website.

