Wildcats fans fire up at the first tailgate of the season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The grills were hot and the excitement was high at Kroger Field as University of Kentucky fans kicked off the first "Caturday" tailgate of the football season.

Big Blue Nation showed why it's known for exceptional tailgating, with fans bringing everything from personal TVs to elaborate grilling setups to enhance their game day experience.

"It's the best regardless of your football season. You're here to support the cats, but tailgating no matter what never disappoints," Sherry Watts said.

Watts took her tailgating dedication to the next level, trading a boat for a bus about eight years ago, specifically for game day festivities.

Fellow fan Tory Malone praised the commitment UK fans bring to their pre-game celebrations. "They take pride in it as if they are running a game," Malone said.

"It's just like a big family reunion. We cookout, we grill out, people bring sides. We just sit down, drink, have fun, and chat up on thing we haven't talk about in the last year," another fan, Chrissy Slavey, said.

With the season opener here, fans have high hopes for both the game and the season ahead. "I'm hoping for a win. That's why I came down here. That's a seven hour drive," Malone said.

Slavey echoed the optimistic sentiment shared by many in the crowd.

The energy was unmistakable. The Wildcats faithful are ready for what they hope will be a successful season.

