Will Governor Beshear offer clemency for doctors who perform abortions?

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Thursday morning, a restraining order issued through state court blocked Kentucky's abortion bans. The order blocks the state's trigger law and a six-week abortion ban.

However, the order is temporary, and depending on what happens in court next week, the bans could go back into effect. If that happens, Kentucky doctors who perform abortions could be at risk.

Under the trigger law, doctors who perform abortions - for any reason other than to save the life of a woman - could be prosecuted.

In Wisconsin, Governor Tony Evers vowed to grant clemency to any doctor charged under the state's abortion ban.

"Clemency will be offered to anyone who is charged and convicted," said Evers.

Would Governor Andy Beshear consider doing that in Kentucky? He says he hasn't "even looked at it yet."

However, he emphasized that he'll continue advocating for victims to have abortion options.

"I'll certainly continue in every way I can to advocate for those who have been harmed," said Beshear.

Beshear believes Kentucky's trigger law is "extremist" for not offering victims of rape or incest options. He said the law has already had some consequences.

"I've been told about a 12-year-old impregnated by her stepfather," said Beshear. "Two different families that are now being told they have to relook at IVF."

Some state Republicans have criticized Beshear for calling the law "extremist." But Beshear stands firm on that characterization.

"Do they believe it's not extremist to remove every option from rape and incest victims?" Beshear asked. "Will they look them in the eye and tell them that?"