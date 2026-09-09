Will Sen. Mitch McConnell return to the U.S. Senate on Monday? Kentucky governor says he's heard nothing

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX News) — Sen. Mitch McConnell's office has not confirmed whether he will return to the U.S. Senate when it reconvenes Monday, Sept. 14, following a five-week summer recess.

LEX News asked McConnell's team for his official return date but was not given one on Wednesday.

McConnell has been out since he was hospitalized on June 14. For several weeks, his team did not say why, causing speculation over his health status. In July, his team provided a photo and announced he had been hospitalized because of a fall. He later moved to a rehab center, and in early August he returned to his D.C. home to recover.

Office of Sen. Mitch McConnell Photo of Sen. Mitch McConnell after releasing update on health.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has been openly requesting information on McConnell's health status throughout the summer. When asked whether he had heard anything about a possible return date, Beshear said he had not.

"I have still heard absolutely nothing from the Senator. He has been absent from work for about three months now, which is unacceptable. He's been unwilling to go to camera, to call in to any news program just to let people know that he's okay or show that he still has the capacity to serve," Beshear said.

Beshear also addressed what he believes should happen if McConnell does not appear Monday.

"If he is not there on Monday, he has owes an explanation to the American people, to the people of Kentucky. You can't not show up to work and not call and talk to your boss. His boss is the people of Kentucky," Beshear said.

According to CNN, Kentucky Congressman James Comer said he has had communication with the senator's staff and expects McConnell to return.

Congressman Comer hopeful Senator McConnell will return to Senate on Sept. 14

"I've talked to his staff, many of whom are from my district originally. And they have all said it's their goal for Senator McConnell to be here when the Senate comes in," Comer told CNN.

Karolina Buczek is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Karolina at karolina.buczek@wlex.tv.