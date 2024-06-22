Will Zach Bryan be at Larry's in Covington? Bar to celebrate country singer's upcoming album

COVINGTON, Ky. — One of the hottest names in country music right now may make an appearance at a Covington staple.

Zach Bryan announced on his social media Thursday that he's celebrating his upcoming album, "The Great American Bar Scene," by choosing 23 bars across the U.S. that embody the spirit of the album.

Larry's All-American Cafe, which sits along W 9th Street in Mainstrasse, is one of the lucky bars.

The 23 bars will be playing "select cuts" from the album, which is set to drop July 4. The bar celebrations begin June 24.

"My intent with all this is to give everyone an early glimpse of this album, but more importantly this is in the spirit of bringing people together for a memorable moment," Bryan wrote on social media.

Larry's also announced that they were chosen Thursday, saying "cat is out of the bar. Larry's is officially the coolest dive bar around."

"When you walk into Larry's you are welcomed by the warm embrace of the vintage neon lights and our bartenders friendly smiles. Everyone is a friend and time stops for a moment to enjoy a beer in a slow old fashioned way," the bar wrote on social media. "... maybe this is why Zach Bryan has chosen Larry's as one of the select few bars across America."

Bryan said in his post that he unfortunately can't go to every bar that was chosen, but he "will be visiting a few off the list to have a drink with ya'll."

It turns out it's just our luck that Bryan will be fairly close to Covington right before the bar celebrations begin. The singer-songwriter is performing at Buckeye Country Superfest in Columbus on Saturday and Sunday. So, in theory, with the celebrations starting Monday, Bryan could easily drive the roughly 2 hours down to Larry's on Monday.

While this would be the dream for Bryan fans and Larry's regulars alike, the exact date of the bar's celebration is unknown. Larry's said it will be posting more information about it soon.

You can follow along with the bar's Facebook and Instagram.


