William Joseph Crisis Nursery needs community support ahead of planned opening

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The William Joseph Crisis Nursery had hoped to begin welcoming children this month, but founder Rachel Moore says the organization still needs funding, donations and volunteers as it works toward opening its doors.

When LEX News first visited the nursery in August, the organization was aiming for an October opening. The nursery is designed to give children a temporary place to stay while their parents navigate difficult circumstances. [lex18.com]

For Moore, the mission is personal.

“I'm a domestic violence survivor. My son, Eli, had to have a liver transplant when he was a baby. So, we've faced our fair share of family crisis,” Moore said.

The nursery's goal is to eventually provide children a place to stay for up to 30 days while their parents work through crises including domestic violence, substance use, homelessness or medical issues.

“If they are facing domestic violence, substance use, homelessness, medical issues, whatever that looks like, we can provide a place for them to stay to prevent them from going into foster care,” Moore said.

The organization has previously said the facility is intended to help keep children out of the foster care system while their families work through a crisis.

But the nursery isn't ready to welcome children yet.

“We're getting calls all the time. People are ready for us to be open. We're ready to be open, but the biggest barrier is funding to be able to pay the staff,” Moore said.

The organization is asking the community for support as it continues working toward opening. Moore said people can donate, but she also hopes they will visit the facility and see what organizers are trying to accomplish.

“You can send a check to our address, but I would invite people to come here to our facility and look around and just see what we're trying to do,” Moore said. “I think that pictures don't do it justice.”

Moore said seeing the nursery take shape has also meant a lot to her as a mother.

“As a single mom with 3 children who have been able to watch this grow and flourish, and I know that they're really proud of me, because we've been through a lot,” Moore said. “We've been through some dark times.”

Moore is now hoping the nursery can begin welcoming children in the new year, with more funding, donations and volunteers helping move the organization closer to that goal.

The William Joseph Crisis Nursery is located at 911 Leawood Drive in Frankfort. According to Moore, it already operates an infant pantry and provides other family resources at the facility.

You can find their Venmo here: Venmo | William Joseph Crisis Nursery

Molly Demrow is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Molly at molly.demrow@wlex.tv

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.