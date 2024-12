WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — Williamsburg City School posted on Facebook that they will dismiss early on Monday due to power surges and to ensure the safety of students.

According to the post, dismissal will begin at 9:15 a.m., with the preschool loading the buses first. Parent pick-up will follow at 9:30 a.m., and all other students will load the buses at 10:00 a.m.