Williamstown residents working to rebuild business after severe storm Thursday morning

WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A State of Emergency has been issued in Williamstown following severe weather Thursday morning, leaving uprooted trees and downed power lines. Many residents spent Friday cleaning up the mess left behind.

One of the areas hit hard by severe weather was Miller's Auto Body Shop on Waterworks Road, owned by Nicole Miller and Jerry Miller.

“We saw a bolt of lightning come through, and the garage was gone pretty much," Nicole told LEX News on Friday.

Nicole explained the family's plan moving forward.

"It's a mess. We're just hoping by the time we get everything cleaned up there will be maybe enough there to work with to rebuild, or we may just have to take it all down and start fresh," she said.

LEX News Damage from storm on Waterworks Road in Williamstown

Nicole and Jerry's nephew, JJ Cook, described the sound he heard when he was awakened by weather sirens around 4 a.m. Thursday.

"Just like loud winds," Cook said.

One day later, Cook, who also lives on Waterworks Road, came to the body shop to support the Millers during their emotional recovery.

"Both physically and mentally, just having something taken away... So I just felt horrible and wanted to see however I could help out," Cook said.

From Nicole's believes Thursday's storm could have been worse, as no injuries were reported in the area from the storm.

"Could've been worse, so that's all I can say is, the Good Lord was watching over us in different ways," Nicole said.