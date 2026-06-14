Wilmore community honors 250 veterans for Service Day event

WILMORE, Ky. (LEX News) — 250 veterans gathered Saturday for a community salute featuring a memorial wall and personal tributes.

Flags flew and photos from the past filled tables as Wilmore came together Saturday to honor its service members.

About 250 veterans attended the event, including Army veteran Philip Cinquina and Navy veteran Will Moymahan, who said being recognized by their community carries deep meaning.

"It means a lot. I never expected a kind of thing like this, and it's a real pleasure," Cinquina said.

Moymahan served 27 years in the Navy — 10 on active duty and 17 in the reserve. He said the bond between veterans and the communities they leave behind is essential.

"The veterans rely on the community back home when they're out serving on the front lines. So we appreciate it," Moymahan said.

Attendees had the opportunity to offer their thanks in person or pay tribute to names engraved on a memorial wall.

"Veterans serve at many different levels at many different times. Whether they're active duty or reserves. But it's important to know the community is behind them," Moymahan said.

For Cinquina, the day brought a chance to reflect on his time in uniform.

"I enjoyed my time in the service," Cinquina said.

Both veterans said the gathering offered something beyond recognition — a chance to connect with others who share their experiences.

"We have a lot to talk about. We have a lot of stories with each other," Cinquina said.

Moymahan said the event reflects a broader shift in how the nation treats those who serve.

"Well we've finally done the right thing in this country by always respecting the veterans service no matter what conflict they're fighting in," Moymahan said.